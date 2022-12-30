Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Down 48.4% in December

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance

ZLIOY stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

