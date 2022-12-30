Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Increases By 288.5%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 288.5% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

