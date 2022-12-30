Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the November 30th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Yangarra Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $2.03 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

