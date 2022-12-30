Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zhongsheng Group Trading Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:ZSHGY opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. Zhongsheng Group has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $83.47.
About Zhongsheng Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhongsheng Group (ZSHGY)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.