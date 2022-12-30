Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zhongsheng Group Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:ZSHGY opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. Zhongsheng Group has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

