Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Down 52.7% in December

Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,500 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 746,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,767.5 days.

Veris Gold Stock Performance

YNGFF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Veris Gold has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Veris Gold Company Profile

Veris Gold Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper properties. Its principal assets include the Jerritt Canyon gold mine located in Elko, Nevada; and the Ketza River property located in the Yukon Territory in Canada.

