Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Down 52.7% in December

Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,500 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 746,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,767.5 days.
Veris Gold Stock Performance
YNGFF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Veris Gold has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
Veris Gold Company Profile
