Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Stock Performance

Shares of YAMCY opened at $36.99 on Friday. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

