Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 1.6 %

YARIY stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Several research firms have commented on YARIY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.67.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

