Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Purchases $205,161.60 in Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HSKA opened at $63.85 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $189.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $691.24 million, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.72 million. Analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 5,737.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heska by 47.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Heska by 363.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth about $4,061,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth about $3,346,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

