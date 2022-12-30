Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Up 83.5% in December

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,138,700 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the November 30th total of 2,255,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,448.9 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

