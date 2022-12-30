Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance
YOKEY stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. Yokogawa Electric has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $38.02.
