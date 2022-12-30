Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Declines By 48.8%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,343,300 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 10,444,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.

Shares of WYNMF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

