Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Declines By 48.8%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,343,300 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 10,444,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of WYNMF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.29.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Macau (WYNMF)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.