Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Director Sells $121,582.68 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) Director Thomas Bushey sold 72,804 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $121,582.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,506.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Bushey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Thomas Bushey sold 54,902 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $102,666.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $64.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.15. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 1,764.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ondas by 1,103.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ondas by 421.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 230,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 126,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 117,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Ondas by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONDS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ondas to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ondas to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

