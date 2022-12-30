Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Sells $734,852.30 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jarboe sold 35,110 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $734,852.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,020.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Jarboe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Matthew Jarboe sold 24,913 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $520,930.83.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

