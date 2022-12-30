Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $333,492.36 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 203,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $333,492.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,787,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,171,754.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance
Shares of DNA opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.64. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.34.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. On average, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
