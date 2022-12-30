Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $522,400.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,423,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,192,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $601,600.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $584,400.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -219.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

