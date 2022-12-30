Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $301,333.92 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $301,333.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,690,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,435,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $344.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

