Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells 12,115 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $283,369.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,845,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,716,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

