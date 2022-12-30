4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,510.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,510 ($54.43) and last traded at GBX 4,510 ($54.43), with a volume of 287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,480 ($54.07).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($70.00) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($32.59) to GBX 4,800 ($57.93) in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,774.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,015.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,476.48.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

