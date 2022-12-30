Hiscox (LON:HSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,114.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSXGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,114 ($13.44) and last traded at GBX 1,113.50 ($13.44), with a volume of 50284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100.50 ($13.28).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.16) to GBX 975 ($11.77) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.58) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 930 ($11.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.95) to GBX 1,015 ($12.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.77).

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,001.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 938.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,511.36.

In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($121,168.24). In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £15,306.98 ($18,473.30). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($121,168.24).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

