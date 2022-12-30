Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells C$1,278,264.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,278,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,182,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,370,616.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

TSE SEA opened at C$16.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 150.64. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.83 and a 1 year high of C$28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Seabridge Gold

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

