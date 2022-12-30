Ian Gandel Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) Stock

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK – Get Rating) insider Ian Gandel sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.38), for a total value of A$1,683,000.00 ($1,137,162.16).

Ian Gandel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Ian Gandel sold 2,038,383 shares of Alkane Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.41), for a total value of A$1,233,221.72 ($833,257.92).

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Ian Gandel sold 2,000,000 shares of Alkane Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.45), for a total transaction of A$1,332,000.00 ($900,000.00).

On Friday, September 30th, Ian Gandel sold 200,000 shares of Alkane Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.45), for a total transaction of A$134,000.00 ($90,540.54).

Alkane Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

About Alkane Resources

Alkane Resources Limited operates as a gold production company in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver deposits. The company holds various interests in the Tomingley Gold project that consists of four gold deposits; and the Northern Molong Porphyry Project, which covers an area of 115 square kilometers located in the Central West of New South Wales.

