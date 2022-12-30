Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Insider Sells $3,071,730.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average of $162.30.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.