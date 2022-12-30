Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $50,158,500.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60.

On Monday, December 12th, S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70.

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10.

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $383.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.