Palo Alto Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 44,599 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,673 put options.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.1 %

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.19, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.