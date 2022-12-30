Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on JOAN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75. JOANN has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

