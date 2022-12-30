Investors Purchase High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NOV by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NOV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NOV by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 228,177 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.90 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.