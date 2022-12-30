Traders Purchase Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Toro by 22.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Toro by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Toro by 60.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.