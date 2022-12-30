Rover Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 17,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical volume of 264 call options.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,108 shares in the company, valued at $180,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940 over the last ninety days. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rover Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rover Group by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROVR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

ROVR stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.84 million, a PE ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

