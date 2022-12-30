Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.
Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.47.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 182.46% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
