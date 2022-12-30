O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $70,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 2,570,323 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in O-I Glass by 91.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after buying an additional 1,616,942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 7,574.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 1,060,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,424,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.