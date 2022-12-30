O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.
Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
