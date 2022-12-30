Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,846 shares of company stock valued at $11,956,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 59.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 5.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average is $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $546.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.