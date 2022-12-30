Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 433,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $468,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.