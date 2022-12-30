Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

ENB opened at $39.27 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

