Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,216,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,862,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 294,413 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

