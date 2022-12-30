Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Evelo Biosciences Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.
Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
Featured Articles
