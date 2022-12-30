Xerox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Icahn Carl C raised its position in Xerox by 6.6% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xerox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,789,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,969,000 after buying an additional 276,407 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Xerox by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,293,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,932,000 after buying an additional 153,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Xerox has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.53%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

