Traders Buy High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.28.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
