Traders Buy High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

