Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Price Performance

Veru stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.33. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.22). Veru had a negative net margin of 212.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veru will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Veru by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Veru by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Veru by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veru by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.