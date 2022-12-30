Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $4,606.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,606.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.19) to GBX 6,000 ($72.41) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.29) to GBX 5,000 ($60.34) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ASHTY opened at $232.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $342.55.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

