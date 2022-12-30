Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.40

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.40 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.38), with a volume of 1083615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.35).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.48) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.20 ($1.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,261.11.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

