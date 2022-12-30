AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 1-Year High at $325.00

Shares of AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 319.40 ($3.85), with a volume of 77868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.30 ($3.87).

AIB Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.58. The firm has a market cap of £8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.23.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

