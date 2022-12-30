Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the November 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALPMY opened at $15.31 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

About Astellas Pharma

(Get Rating)

See Also

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.