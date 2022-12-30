Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the November 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Astellas Pharma Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ALPMY opened at $15.31 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57.
About Astellas Pharma
