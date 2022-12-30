Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the November 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Allianz had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $29.50 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALIZY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($223.40) to €220.00 ($234.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($284.04) to €271.00 ($288.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

