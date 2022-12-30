Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the November 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Allianz Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Allianz had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $29.50 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.