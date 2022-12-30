Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,643,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of AITX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
