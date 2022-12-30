Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,643,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AITX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

