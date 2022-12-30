Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the November 30th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALEAF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Aleafia Health has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

