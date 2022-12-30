AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in December

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the November 30th total of 614,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.62) to €3.80 ($4.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.80 ($4.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.80 ($4.04) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AIB Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

