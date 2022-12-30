AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 1,926.7% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,520.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGFMF. Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

AGF Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.02 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

