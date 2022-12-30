Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Expands By 1,175.0%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

