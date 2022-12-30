Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of AGMJF opened at $11.84 on Friday. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

