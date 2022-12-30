Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Decreases By 75.0%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALFVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.57.
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
