Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Agronomics Price Performance
Agronomics stock opened at 0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.17. Agronomics has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.34.
About Agronomics
