Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Agronomics Price Performance

Agronomics stock opened at 0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.17. Agronomics has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.34.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

